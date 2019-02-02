SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County's Medical Examiner's Office is getting new digs. The county plans to renovate a building just south of the University District.



For 20 years the county has leased space in Holy Family Hospital and administrative space is in another building nearby.



A county spokesperson says both facilities are too small and outdated. The new facility also is going to be large enough, and updated enough, for the Medical Examiner’s office needs for the next 30 to 50 years. The new facility will be a state-of-the-art and will accommodate as many as 7 autopsies at the same time.



The new location will give the Medical Examiner's office a better working relationship with the schools in the university district.



For now, the county is still looking at its funding options.