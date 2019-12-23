Editor's note: Above video shows Spokane County Jail director Michael Sparber talks about his background and challenges at the jail

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – Leaders with the Spokane County Jail say they will no longer recognize Secretary’s Warrants, which are related to some probation and parole violations.

The change goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2020.

Jail director Michael Sparber told KREM’s Casey Decker in a phone interview on Monday that Washington Department of Corrections field agents can take custody of some people who violate their probation or parole and bring them to a local jail based on space and availability.

The person’s stay in jail is dependent on their violation, Sparber said.

The jail will still take DOC offenders that pick up a new charges or court warrants. But if the DOC wants to incarcerate those who violate their probation or parole, they will need to find another jail, Sparber said.

Sparber could not estimate how many people the change will affect, adding that between 20 to 30 people come into the jail on DOC warrants per day but not all of those are Secretary’s Warrants.

Sparber said the jail has been in negotiations with the DOC since May 2019 to amend their contract due to overcrowding and medical concerns – particularly the number of people suffering from chronic opioid addiction. This creates a reliance on the jail’s withdrawal programs, he said.

Spokane County officials have long discussed plans for a new jail due to overcrowding. In Nov. 2018, they discussed proposals to build a new jail next to the current one in an attempt to free up space and help the court system.

Funding to build the new jail has not yet been decided. There was no set timeline for an official proposal for a new jail at last check.

Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has said the county needs to look at creating a new facility to replace the current jail and the Geiger Corrections Facility in an effort to save taxpayer money.

KREM's Casey Decker contributed to this report.