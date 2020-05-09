Spokane City Council looking into claims protester was arrested by plainclothes officers

Jeremy Logan, co-chair of Spokane's Democratic Socialists of America chapter, alleges that he was arrested by plain clothes officers who didn't identify themselves.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council is investigating claims that a man was arrested by plainclothes officers who refused to identify themselves ahead of the March for Jacob Blake on August 30.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office, which carried out the arrest, told KREM the arrest was conducted legally.

Jeremy Logan, co-chair of Spokane's Democratic Socialists of America chapter, spoke to the Huffington Post about his arrest, alleging that it was politically motivated. Logan told the Post that he believes his arrest was an attempt to pressure him into providing information on other anti-fascist activists, or in retaliation to past statements he's made about law enforcement.

"After reading the article I immediately reached out to our police chief and requested all the data that his department has access to, including all emergency communications traffic and reports from either the Sheriff's office or police on on this matter. He is on vacation but emailed me that he has instructed his staff to gather the information. Once it is provided, City Council will respond," said Spokane City Council President Breann Beggs.

Logan wrote a post on Facebook alleging that he was arrested by officers in plain clothes for an outstanding warrant in another county. The Spokane Democratic Socialists of America shared the post on Twitter.

Logan's post alleges that officers weren't clear on which county the warrant was from. Logan says he was put into a "beat-up minivan" with guns lying around the floor. Logan wrote that officers didn't identify themselves, although he asked repeatedly which agency they were with. Logan says he was then handed over to the Spokane police, who were also unable to say what agency the officers who originally arrested Logan were with.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office confirmed to KREM that plainclothes deputies did arrest Logan on Aug. 30 for an outstanding warrant out of Douglas County for failure to appear on a possession of a controlled substance charge from 2013.

Mark Gregory, spokesman for the sheriff's office, said the deputies involved were wearing badges and other SCSO gear and were identifiable as law enforcement.

Gregory confirmed deputies were using an unmarked car, which he said was not unusual. Gregory said deputies made several attempts to arrest Logan at other events and at his home but were unsuccessful.

The sheriff's office alleges that Logan has made threatening statements towards law enforcement officers in the past, and provided screenshots of a post from Logan's Facebook account saying "I am not going to lie. I want to take these pigs heads off with a hand saw," and another post quoting a song that said "these cops are killers, they killed my friend, so [expletive] them all, with every breath I take, I'm going to break the [expletive] law."

Logan told the Huffington Post that he's been critical toward police officers before, but never made threats.