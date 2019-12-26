SPOKANE, Wash. — Christmas has come to an end and your Christmas tree is also counting down the days of its final stand.

The city will be offering free curbside pickup for its customers Thursday, Dec. 26 though Friday, Jan. 10 to dispose of your Christmas trees.

Only fresh-cut trees will be accepted through this service. No artificial or flocked trees will be picked up.

Once the decorations are removed, residents can place their trees at least three feet away from their reuse and recycling carts on their regularly scheduled garbage pickup days.

The City will only accept trees up to six feet tall.

If they’re taller than that, the city recommends you cut the tree in half. Loose branches can be bundled next to the tree as well.

The trees collected curbside will be chipped and composted.

City and county residents can also take their fresh-cut trees for disposal to these facilities:

Waste-to-Energy Facility, 2900 S. Geiger Blvd. Open 7: 30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Spokane Valley Transfer Station, 3941 N. Sullivan Road. Open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

North County Transfer Station, 22123 Elk-Chattaroy Road. Open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

A minimum charge is required at these facilities for the clean green disposal.

There are also opportunities throughout town to dispose of trees for a charitable cause.

Boy Scout Troop 400 will be recycling fresh-cut trees in two locations across Spokane.

Residents can drop off their trees at Central Valley High School or University High School December 28 and 29 or January 4 and 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Aside from your Christmas tree, most holiday packaging material is recyclable and can go into the blue recycling carts.

Gift wrap, except for metallic foil paper and cellophane, is recyclable, along with cardboard boxes and wrapping paper rolls. Styrofoam, plastic bags, plastic wrap, gift bags, and tissue paper should go in the brown refuse carts.

The city’s garbage pickup and curbside recycling will be a day late the weeks of Dec. 23 and Dec. 30, with Friday service occurring on Saturday on those weeks.

