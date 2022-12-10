Spokane City launches full city plow Saturday

The city says primary and secondary routes will be maintained along with residential starting Saturday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — City of Spokane snow crews transitioned into a full-city plow on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m., after more snow fell overnight and Saturday morning.

According to the press release, snow crews have already been deployed in residential and arterial areas across the city. Crews have been working in residential areas since Friday to address the thick snow and other snow problems in the area.

The city says snowfall levels, with the current warmer temperatures and forecasted freezing weather conditions across the Inland Northwest, plowing, sanding, and deicing in primary arterials and hills citywide have been required.

Streets crews are also responding to fallen trees and large limbs obstructing streets due to the weather conditions.

Full-city operations mean crews will be working 24 hours a day, 7 days a week until they plow all streets across the city. Water and wastewater personnel will also be part of the full-city plowing efforts.

The statement says that under the city’s snow response plan, a full-city plow reaching all 2,200 lane miles of streets should take about three days to complete once it stops snowing and depending on weather conditions.

“Conditions have been challenging already this year with the varying temperatures and high volumes of snowfall,” street director Clint Harris said in the statement. “Crews are working to balance keeping arterial routes maintained with conditions in residential areas.”

The city is remaining residents that the snow response priority starts with arterials and hills with secondary routes, including schools and hospitals following, and then working in residential areas.

The city has a Plow Progress Map available online, which shows the progress being made on both residential and public streets. Residents can track which roads are completed, in progress or next on the list.

To access the map:

Visit the city of Spokane's website and click on the Snow Removal Map

Use the navigation bar in the upper left-hand corner to find your area.

Once there, use the key below the map to determine where crews stand on snow removal.

A Full-City plow has been launched. Plowing, sanding and deicing happening citywide. 24/7 operations underway to maintain 2,200 lane miles. #SpokaneStreetshttps://t.co/w1Q8PBhtga pic.twitter.com/iSaOhGVuDh — City of Spokane (@SpokaneCity) December 10, 2022

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.