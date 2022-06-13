Spokane City Council votes in favor of Pride crosswalk proposal

The ordinance passed by a vote of 5-2. Councilmembers Michael Cathcart and Jonathan Bingle, who voted against the proposal, raised concerns over cost.

SPOKANE, Wash. — In tonight's legislative meeting, the Spokane City Council voted in favor of a proposal to bring a Pride crosswalk to the city.

The motion passed by a vote of 5-2. Council members Michael Cathcart and Jonathan Bingle were the two who voted against the proposal, citing concerns over the project's cost.

According to city council, $300,000 will be used for the implementation of a three-year “Community Crosswalks” pilot program. City council says the program aims to increase pedestrian safety while adding character and inclusivity to Spokane's diverse communities.

"To me, the program seems like a really cool, neat idea," Cathcart said. "But... a million dollars for a cool, neat idea is a lot of money to spend, particularly at a time when material costs are skyrocketing, inflation is skyrocketing [and] fuel prices are skyrocketing."

Cathcart added that the money should go into traffic calming projects in neighborhoods "that people are asking for."

Bingle added that many people in the district have requested traffic calming measures centered around stop signs and hawk lights.

"I would like to see those prioritized above this," Bingle said.

Spokane Pride partnered with local nonprofits to make the city's first pride crosswalk. They asked the public to help select the location.