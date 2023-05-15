Spokane City Council leans towards voters deciding on amendment to homeless camping ordinance

The amendment would extend that prohibition to any area within 1,000 feet of any school, public park, playground or childcare facility.

SPOKANE, Wash. — During Monday's legislative meeting, Spokane City Council opted to leave a resolution related to homeless encampments in the hands of its voters.

The resolution, Initiative 2023-4, would amend Spokane Municipal Code that prohibits camping underneath of within 50 feet of any railroad viaduct located within Spokane police's downtown precinct.

Ultimately, the amendment would extend that prohibition to any area within 1,000 feet of any school, public park, playground or childcare facility.

The motion will be reviewed once more before being sent to the public for signatures. If enough are collected, voters will see it on the ballot in November.

