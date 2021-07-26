Spokane Mayor Woodward promises 'immediate action' on housing crisis

Woodward announced a housing emergency in Spokane Monday and outlined steps to improve housing. Some will be voted on at a city council meeting on Monday night.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council will vote on amendments to the city's homeless response system on Monday.

With this vote, it is another acknowledgement from the city of Spokane that there is a severe housing shortage for people of all income levels but increasingly for those who are experiencing housing insecurity.

Essentially, the vote on Monday is aimed to clarify earlier ordinances and make it easier for those who experiencing homelessness to have access to shelters in the city.

Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward released a statement Monday that declared a housing emergency in Spokane. Woodward also outlined initial steps that could be taken to help improve housing availability in the city.

Woodward said actions related to staffing, code requirements and community engagement are among the initial steps.

“We are at a crossroads in our community and with this proclamation I am taking immediate action to address the critical housing needs in our city,” Woodward said. “These initial steps will take advantage of some existing market momentum and help sustain it.”

Many of the steps outlined by Woodward will be discussed at the City Council meeting Monday night.

Other initiatives outlined by Woodward include conversion of commercial spaces into residential and mixed use, prioritizing hiring to focus on delivering housing outcomes and distributing funds.

The City Council is working to expand night shelters which are currently too limited to accommodate the needs of the venerable community. The ordinance acknowledges the city has had an inconsistent and insufficiently transparent in the past when it comes to night shelter leading to harm. It will also stop the closure of any night facilities currently operating.

The ordinance includes additions to specific anti-discrimination requirements. If passed, all housing projects/ shelters funded through the city of Spokane must adhere to the state's anti-discrimination laws. This is to ensure equal access to services regardless of race, sexual or gender identity, age, national origin, disability or if they require a service animal.

This is just another step that the city is taking to address the crisis of homelessness in Spokane. There has been a push among city officials to tackle services for people experiencing homelessness in Spokane.

Last month, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward set out a plan for the city to address the issue of limited shelter space head-on by asking for the Canon Shelter, which was open for the first time this summer, to be operated year-round.

Work is also underway to make The Way Out drop-in shelter into the Bridge Housing Program. The program is expected to rapidly move people out of homelessness. The work is expected to be completed by early fall.

A young adult shelter recently began operating temporarily out of the Women's Hearth while a permanent location is secured. A permanent site near Spokane Community College is being considered.