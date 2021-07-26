Spokane City Council to vote on new laws aiming to extend the city's homeless response

The new ordinance will address the city's past on night shelters and take steps in preventing discrimination in services.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane city council will vote on amendments to the city's homeless response system on Monday.

With this vote, it is another acknowledges from the city of Spokane that there is a severe housing shortage for people of all income levels but increasingly for those who are experiencing housing insecurity.

Essentially the vote on Monday is aimed to clarify earlier ordinances and make it easier for those who experiencing homelessness to have access to shelters in the city.

The City Council is working to expand night shelters which are currently too limited to accommodate the needs of the venerable community. The ordinance acknowledges the city has had an inconsistent and insufficiently transparent in the past when it comes to night shelter leading to harm. It will also stop the closure of any night facilities currently operating.

The ordinance includes additions to specific anti-discrimination requirements. If passed all housing projects/ shelters funded through the city of Spokane must adhere to the state's anti-discrimination laws. This is to ensure equal access to services regardless of race, sexual or gender identity, age, national origin, disability, or if they require a service animal.

This is just another step that the city is taking to address the crisis of homelessness in Spokane. There has been a push among city officials to tackle services for people experiencing homelessness in Spokane.

Last month, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward set out a plan for the city to address the issue of limited shelter space head-on by asking for the Canon Shelter, which was open for the first time this summer, to be operated year-round.

Work is also underway to make The Way Out drop-in shelter into the Bridge Housing Program. The program is expected to rapidly move people out of homelessness. The work is expected to be completed by early fall.

A young adult shelter recently began operating temporarily out of the Women's Hearth while a permanent location is secured. A permanent site near Spokane Community College is being considered.

The City Council meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday. It is an emergency ordinance it requires five affirmations and a recorded roll call vote.