Spokane City Council makes several decisions impacting taxes, appoints new member

City council voted to extend its contract with a Seattle-based law firm to help the city with two lawsuits related to officer-involved shootings.

SPOKANE, Wash. — During Monday night's legislative meeting, Spokane City Council made several decisions that could impact what residents will pay in taxes next year.

In addition, council members appointed Ryan Oerlich as its newest member, filling the vacant role of District 2, Position 1 after Lori Kinnear was appointed council president in July.

First, city council voted to extend its contract with Seattle-based law firm Keating, Bucklin & McCormack, Inc. to help the city with two lawsuits related to officer-involved shootings. An additional $50,000 was contracted for the first and $100,000 for the second.

Council also discussed an ordinance to increase garbage collection fees next year. The ordinance calls for a 10% increase, meaning if a resident currently pays $35 for their garbage cart, they can expect to pay about $39.

Council approved Ryan Oerlich as the newest member. Several members addressed the appointment during Monday night's meeting.

“We had some great candidates who applied,” said Council President Lori Kinnear. “This was a tough choice, and I look forward to working with our newest council member.”

Oerlich will serve as city council member until the person who wins the current election for City Council Member, District 2, Position 1, will take office upon certification of the election results on November 28, 2023.

