Spokane City Council releases 2023 budget plan and forgives utility bills

SPOKANE, Wash. — On Monday night the Spokane City Council voted unanimously to adopt the Annual Budget for the City of Spokane in 2023.

The council's Budget Working Group discussed the budget priorities for 2023. They eliminated a $2.6 million budget deficit and budget surplus in 2023.

They added nine commissioned police officers dedicated to traffic patrol into the budget. According to the Spokane City Council these officers will be working within a mile of schools and parks to help create safer streets and traffic fatalities.

Additional funding will also allow for 30 more firefighters in the community, in hopes of easing the workload on current firefighters.

The Spokane City Council increased funding for homeless services on top of preserving $7 million for new permanent affordable housing. They voted to forgive utility bills from the American Rescue Plan Fund (ARPA).

“This was a very challenging budget year as expenses were pacing revenue,” said Councilwoman Betsy Wilkerson. “Especially around homelessness and public safety, not everyone got everything they wanted, but we maintained our level of employees who deliver services to us daily. The Finance & Administration Committee will also implement a mid-year budget review to track our progress and adjust as needed.”

$4 million will be provided to match grant funding for outstanding utility bills to help economically challenged customers within the City of Spokane impacted by the COVID pandemic.

$500,000 will be provided to help the City fund current homelessness obligations.

“The City of Spokane has once again approved a balanced budget that substantially increases spending on public safety and affordable housing,” said Council President, Breean Beggs.

