Spokane City Council passes "No Trespass in Parks" ordinance

The ordinance was passed in response to an uptick in criminal incidents in Spokane's city parks.

SPOKANE, Wash. — During Monday night's meeting, Spokane City Council voted in favor of an ordinance that will increase the penalty for trespassing in parks after hours. The penalty has been amended from a civil infraction o a misdemeanor.

The ordinance passed by a 4-3 vote. Now that the ordinance has passed, local law enforcement now have the authority to use the trespassing offense as a reason for contact and enforcement for those who are in city parks when they are closed.

“SPD provided an alarming report of criminal incidents happening in our parks,” said Council Member Jonathan Bingle. “The number of shootings, alcohol and drug possession, and felony assaults that have occurred is unacceptable, and if there is a way to take back our parks, this ordinance is a start in that direction.”

“The safety and well-being of my constituents is the utmost concern, and it is crucial that we take proactive steps to protect our community,” said Council Member Michael Cathcart. “The proposed reform is a reasonable measure that reinstates the authority of our officers to enforce park rules after closing hours. By safeguarding our public parks, we not only enable the public to enjoy these areas and their surrounding public spaces without fear, but we also instill a sense of security and create confidence in the safety of our neighborhoods.”

According to the city, no person may be in a city park or on park property after hours without the permission of the Director of the Parks Department or his or her designee.

The city says all neighborhood parks are closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., except for Riverfront Park, which is closed from midnight to 5 a.m.

