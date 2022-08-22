Spokane City Council passes emergency ordinance requiring public input for East Central police precinct

Mayor Nadine Woodward confronted city council at the meeting, citing the ordinance as retaliatory and ignorant to feedback on the precinct.

SPOKANE, Wash. — In Monday night's legislative meeting, Spokane City Council passed an emergency ordinance requiring public input on the new police precinct stationed at the former East Central Library.

The ordinance passed by a vote of 5-2. Councilmembers Michael Cathcart and Jonathan Bingle voted against the ordinance.

Mayor Nadine Woodward was the first in a series of residents who confronted city council at the meeting. Woodward cited the ordinance as retaliatory and ignorant to feedback on the precinct.

"This legislation is dangerous," Woodward told council. "It's retaliatory. It continues a consistent attack on the independent authority of the office of mayor, specifically the authority to run the city operation as defined by our city charter."

In addition, Councilmember Michael Cathcart voiced his opposition to the ordinance, saying that police resources are necessary for the East Central neighborhood.

"We need police resources in that neighborhood," Cathcart said. "It's getting dangerous, we've allowed it to get worse... And so I will be very strongly opposing this ordinance."

According to council, the emergency ordinance codifies public process and criteria for siting essential City facilities. Other than police precincts and offices, that includes fire stations, utility facilities, community centers and libraries.

This news comes a month after City Council passed resolutions asking Mayor Nadine Woodward to reconsider the police precinct.

In June, Mayor Nadine Woodward announced the former East Central Library would be home to a new police precinct.

The idea gained support from businesses, neighborhood councils, the MLK Center and hundreds of residents that took part in a thought exchange, according to the mayor's office.

However, councilmembers were not as pleased, especially councilwoman Betsy Wilkerson. Wilkerson even organized a protest and claimed the mayor promised council would have a say in the location.

In a statement from the City of Spokane, Mayor Woodward further addressed her disagreement with the ordinance.

"The Council acted out of displeasure for the location of a police facility," Woodward said. "The emergency designation was done to bypass any possibility of mayoral review. The bottom line is neighbors have overwhelming embraced and welcomed police officers working in their neighborhood. That comes as no surprise to the Administration because of the considerable community engagement that was done to make best use of a taxpayer asset while not incurring unnecessary additional costs to them."

