Spokane City Council approves ordinance capping fees at 15% from food delivery apps

Spokane isn't the only city to enforce this type of cap. San Francisco, British Columbia and Seattle have all passed 15% caps as well.

SPOKANE, Wash. — During Monday's legislative session, Spokane City Council members voted 5-2 in favor of an ordinance that caps delivery fees at 15% of food orders from apps such as DoorDash and Uber Eats.

Council members Michael Cathcart and Jonathan Bingle opposed the ordinance, saying it would have negative long-term effects on the market.

According to the city, council members Zack Zappone and Lori Kinnear have heard from locally owned restaurants that rising costs have created a need to assure price stability with third-party delivery services.

“With the Fair Meal Delivery Ordinance, Council continues to protect, support, and grow our local small businesses,” said Council Member Zappone. “It assures and supports our local small businesses, who are currently losing money on every transaction with these large third-party delivery platforms.”

“We’ve heard from our local delivery services, like Treehouse, that this works for them,” said Council Member Kinnear. “Unfortunately, opponents of this legislation, including our local chamber of commerce, are prioritizing multi-national corporations with multi-million-dollar budgets over our local businesses.”

Spokane isn't the only city to enforce this type of cap. San Francisco, British Columbia and Seattle have all passed 15% caps as well.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.