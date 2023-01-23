Spokane City Council moves Landlord-Tenant Ordinance vote to Feb.

The wait to vote stems from City Legal, which advises that all popular issues wait until virtual testimony is restored.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council planned to vote for the Landlord-Tenant Ordinance 36330 on Monday, Jan. 23, but will now vote in February.

According to the city, due to the temporary technical issues with WebEx, there will be no virtual or call-in options for council members, city staff, presenters, or members of the public.

The software glitch is currently preventing Council from giving virtual testimony. City Legal is advising that all popular issues wait until virtual testimony is restored. Council members encourage the public to engage in more conversation and engagement on this ordinance.

“While I am disappointed in a further delay of improving rental housing in Spokane, I am confident that our IT Department will soon remedy the software issues preventing virtual public comment," said Council President Breean Beggs.

The Landlord-Tenant ordinance was created to increase and improve the quality of rental housing inventory in Spokane. An increase in rental inventory would benefit renters and landlords.

“In the meantime, I will use this small delay to further improve the ordinance with the feedback that I am now receiving from key personnel in the Administration. The final ordinance will do an even better job of remedying substandard housing and providing accountability in the rental housing sector," Beggs said.

The Spokane City Council will vote Monday at 3:30 p.m. to decide the February vote on the ordinance.

