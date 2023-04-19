City Council members call for independent investigation into Spokane police chief's conduct

Last month, 21 community organizations released a scathing letter, condemning Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl and asking for his resignation, saying the chief gave special access and information to downtown business owners.



"Our chief of police is using city resources to advance the agenda of a narrow group of powerful business owners, lending them more power than the average Spokanite," one woman said during a March open forum.



The call for his removal comes after the city's police ombudsman released the findings of their investigation which revealed hundreds of emails were exchanged between chief Meidl and members of the Spokane Business and Commercial Property Owners Council.



Chief Meidl says the group reached out to him, asking how businesses owners could help police improve safety downtown. Meidl says none of the communications involved privileged information.



"I'm working with them and explain to them, 'here's what the hurdles are for us," Meidl said. "And that's really what this boils down to, is providing them information from our perspective of tools and things that we need to create that safer downtown. It's important for me to point out we have done this for many organizations."