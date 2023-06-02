Spokane City Council members discuss possibility of moving city hall location

Spokane's city hall could be downsizing. Council members want to know what it would take to move city hall and whether the city could save money in the long-run.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The city hall Spokane knows today is in the former Montgomery Ward building. City government moved there back in the 1980s.

Today, that building provides more than enough room. City Council Budget Manager Matt Boston estimates 40% of the building space isn't being used.

"Currently, City Hall is being utilized at 60% of its current capacity, that is considering that every individual that is here whether they are be on a hybrid schedule or they be on a full time schedule is counted as a desk at that point in time," Boston said. "So, that number could be much smaller."

The city entered a purchase option agreement to buy the Premera building on East Sprague. If that deal goes through, it will likely become a new municipal justice center. However, some council members want to know if there's also enough space there to relocate city hall or at least some city departments.

KREM 2 reached out to the mayor's office and communications director Brian Coddington says the mayor would not support moving city hall out of downtown Spokane, but is open to other properties downtown. Another option is leasing out one or two floors at city hall to private businesses.

Right now, there is no clear timeline on a decision. A company has been hired to look at the city's entire real estate portfolio.

