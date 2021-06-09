Spokane City Council lifts COVID-19 state of emergency declaration

The local declaration ordered by Mayor Nadine Woodward has ended and the Council says members are ready to return to a sense of normal.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council voted Wednesday to end the local state of emergency declared last year by Mayor Nadine Woodward.

In their resolution, the Council said they "desire to immediately commence swift and strong recovery efforts." The ending of the order means city council will again need to approve contracts over $50,000 in Spokane, according to City Council President Breean Beggs.

Mayor Woodward issued the emergency order last March during the height of the first wave of COVID-19.

The order put into action measures such as a temporary hiring freeze, limiting expenditures, and a halt on contracting work needed for the city.