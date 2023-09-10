Spokane City Council formally opposes sales tax increase to fund new jail, voters will have final say

Spokane County's $1.7 billion plan to fund a new jail, law and justice center is on the November ballot

SPOKANE, Wash. — In a 5-2 vote Monday night, Spokane City Council members formally opposed Spokane County's $1.7 billion proposal to fund a new jail and law and justice center.

"I can't support a jail when we have information that is very vague," said Councilwoman Karen Stratton. "It feels like it is an open check to Spokane County and absolutely no plan. We have asked for specifics."

The 0.2 percent sales tax increase would generate an estimated $1.7 billion between April 2024 and December 2054. Residents and visitors would pay an additional 2 cents in taxes on every $10 spent within Spokane County.

"We have a more detailed plan for parks than this jail," said Councilwoman Betsy Wilkerson.

Councilman Jonathan Bingle disagreed and joined Councilman Michael Cathcart in voting against the resolution.

"To say that there is not a plan is factually incorrect because there is a plan," Bingle said. "Is it down to how every penny is going to be spent? No, because as we are saying, $1.7 billion is a lot of money. You can not account for every one of those pennies as it is coming in."

"At the end of the day, the voters are going to have their say," said Cathcart. "They are going to weigh all the information, they are going to read and listen to what everybody says and they are the ones that will make this decision. It doesn't really matter what this council does tonight."

County officials are holding a public hearing on Measure 1 on Tuesday evening at 5:30 inside the commissioner's hearing room.

