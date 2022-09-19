City Council passes emergency ordinance calling for lower threshold for clean-air shelters

The ordinance lowers the threshold from an AQI (Air Quality Index) of 250 to 150, allowing the city to open safe air shelters.

SPOKANE, Wash. — During Monday's legislative meeting, Spokane City Council voted in favor of an emergency ordinance to lower the city's threshold for activating safe air centers during unhealthy air quality days.

The ordinance passed unanimously.

Sponsored by councilmember Zack Zappone, the ordinance lowers the threshold from an AQI (Air Quality Index) of 250, which is classified as "very unhealthy," to an AQI of 150, which is considered "unhealthy."

Ultimately, this ordinance allows the city to open safe air centers, getting Spokane residents out of the smoke faster.

This development comes after much of Washington state was blanketed in wildfire smoke with AQIs reaching very unhealthy levels.

For future events involving smoke and other factors affecting air quality, residents can consult the following AQI chart:

AQI (Air Quality Index) Levels:

Good - 0-50

Moderate - 51-100

Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups - 101-150

Unhealthy - 151-200

Very Unhealthy- 201-300

Hazardous - 301-500

