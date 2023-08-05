Spokane City Council to discuss seasonal change to speed limit around parks during the summer

The proposal would change the speed limit to 20 mph from the last day of school and would remain in place until school begins again in the fall.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council will hear a new resolution on Monday that aims to reduce the speed limits around certain parks during the summer. The resolution was brought forward by the Spokane Streets Department.

The resolution would change the speed limit around certain City of Spokane parks to 20 miles per hour. The speed limit change would begin the week after the last day of school in the spring and would last through the first day of school in the fall for the Spokane Unified School District.

The speed limits would impact the following parks:

Comstock Park

A.M Cannon Park

Chief Garry Park

Hays Park

Lincoln Park

Mission Park

The idea of the seasonal speed limit is to increase safety for pedestrians.

The proposal also states that other locations around Spokane have followed these standards.

In order for the resolution to pass, it needs four yes votes from the seven member council.

The full agenda for the meeting on May 8 can be found below.

