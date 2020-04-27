SPOKANE, Wash. — As the stay-home order in Washington state has shuttered bars and restaurants, Spokane City Council members are asking the state to allow cocktails for takeout and delivery to help struggling businesses.

The state Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB) has already allowed businesses with a liquor license to temporarily offer beer and wine for takeout with food or by delivery. Beer must be in growlers, kegs or factory-sealed bottles or cans, while wine and other spirits must also be in factory-sealed bottles.

Mixed drinks and cocktails were noticeably absent from the drinks allowed by the state for takeout and delivery.

A letter signed by Spokane City Council members asks the LCB to allow licensed restaurants and bars to sell mixed drinks in cocktails in approved containers, along with the sale of other takeout and delivery orders.

“Including complete mixed drinks and cocktails, sold in LCB-approved containers, in this temporary policy would greatly help licensees in the City of Spokane survive during this period of unprecedented business restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the letter reads.

Spokane City Council President Breean Beggs and all city council members, apart from District 1 Council Member Kate Burke, expressed their support through signing the letter.

Idaho has already allowed pickup of liquor in a closed container. Delivery is still prohibited by law.

Liquor stores are considered essential businesses during stay-at-home orders in both Washington and Idaho. Marijuana dispensaries are also considered essential in Washington.

RELATED: Yes, pot shops and liquor stores are 'essential businesses' in Washington

RELATED: Spokane pot shop offers employees $4.20/hour bonus as 4/20 approaches