Spokane City Council passes historic district designation for Cannon Streetcar Suburb

The proposal passed unanimously during Monday night's meeting.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council approved a proposal to turn the Cliff-Cannon neighborhood as a historic district.

The district was formed in the 1890s after the city of Spokane installed a streetcar to transport people up the Monroe Street Hill. Before the installation, the only way up the hill was to walk.

The neighborhood will now be known as the "Cannon Streetcar Suburb Historic District." 475 homes surrounding the Huckleberry's on Monroe Street will be apart of the district.

The proposal establishes standards and guidelines with the goal of maintaining the historic character of the buildings and the district. Home improvement incentives will be made available.

