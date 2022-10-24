Spokane City Council approves $174 million 2023 budget for Spokane International Airport

This represents an almost 47% increase from last year's budget.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council has approved the Spokane International Airport's $174 million budget for 2023.

This represents an almost 47% increase from last year's budget. According to the Spokane Airport Board, the sharp jump is due to the increasing amount of travelers that will go through the airport as the Spokane region continues to recover from the pandemic.

Another reason for the massive budget increase is the new $150 million renovation and expansion of the concourse c terminal. Currently, the concourse c expansion project is in the first phase of the terminal renovation and expansion program. The $150 million expansion will add three new gates, replace current ground boarding gates with three passenger loading bridges, modernize existing gates and add six ticket counter locations for airlines to use. It is expected to be completed in 2025.

