Spokane City Council appoints 2 people to SCRAPS Advisory Committee

Council members also passed an ordinance cracking down on illegal massage businesses and praised STA workers for helping evacuate victims of the Gray Fire.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane will have more oversight of the Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service (SCRAPS). During Monday night's legislative meeting, city council members appointed two people to the shelter's advisory committee.

This decision comes a week after SCRAPS euthanized more than a dozen dogs in a single day. Council members also passed an ordinance to crack down on illegal massage businesses and human trafficking.

"What we're seeing now are women coming over, typically from China," Council President Lori Kinnear said. "The organization is based on the west side bringing women over here to ostensibly do massage but there are other things that they do and so this is curbing that activity."

The ordinance allows the city to deny or revoke licenses for massage businesses involved in illegal activities or employing unlicensed therapists.

Council members say they want to protect the reputation of legitimate massage businesses, as well as public safety. The council also appointed interim city administrator Garret Jones and Code Enforcement Director Luis Garcia to the SCRAPS advisory board.

This will give the city more oversight at the shelter, which is operated by Spokane City Council. Council members recently passed an ordinance limiting euthanasia, saying it's only allowed when a vet determines an animal is severely injured, sick or suffering.

SCRAPS told KREM 2 they will euthanize dogs deemed too dangerous to adopt.

In addition, Spokane transit drivers who helped evacuate people in Medical Lake during the Gray Fire.



"The City of Spokane thanks them for their brave work ensuring people, their pets, and their belongings were safely moved to the evacuation shelter," Kinnear said.

Spokane Transit Authority (STA) sent 10 buses and 15 vans. Some of the drivers involved were at Monday night's meeting.

