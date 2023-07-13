Spokane city administrator accussed of violating city's sexual harassment policy, turns in resignation

Spokane City Administrator Johnnie Perkins resigned on Thursday due to health conditions. The news comes as he's accused of sexual harassment.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Administrator Johnnie Perkins announced his resignation Thursday, citing health issues for his decision.

In a letter to Mayor Woodward, Perkins cited "health issues, including a recently diagnosed heart condition" as his reason for stepping down.

Perkins was put on administrative leave in June after concerns from fellow employees were forwarded to the city's human resources department.

The details surrounding the city employees' concerns are limited, but he is accused of violating the city's sexual harassment policy. Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward is expected to give further comment on the sexual harassment allegations on Friday.

Perkins's resignation comes two years after Cupid Alexander, who once led Spokane's homelessness response, accused the former city administrator of treating him differently because of his race.

Alexander complained that Perkins was attempting to force him out of his role sooner than his announced July 30 end date by omitting him from meetings and asking him to hand over duties.

"I have enjoyed my service to you and the amazing people and great City of Spokane," Perkins told Mayor Woodward in his resignation letter. "However, my health is a priority."

