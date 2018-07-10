SPOKANE, Wash. — The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Spokane hosted a Blessing of the Animals ceremony Sunday morning.
St. John’s invited Spokane residents to bring their furry, feathered, or finned friends to the 10:30 a.m. service for a blessing. They also invited people with pets who were too excitable to join the event with a picture of their pet.
This time of year, people across the nation bring their pets, whether they be dogs, cats, hamsters or horses, to church for a special ceremony where a priest blesses the animal. The ceremony is held on the first Sunday in Oct. in remembrance of Saint Francis of Assisi’s love for all creatures.
St. Francis wrote a Canticle of the Creatures, which is an ode to God’s living things.
“All praise to you, Oh Lord, for all these brother and sister creatures,” he said.