SPOKANE, Wash. — The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Spokane hosted a Blessing of the Animals ceremony Sunday morning.

St. John’s invited Spokane residents to bring their furry, feathered, or finned friends to the 10:30 a.m. service for a blessing. They also invited people with pets who were too excitable to join the event with a picture of their pet.

This time of year, people across the nation bring their pets, whether they be dogs, cats, hamsters or horses, to church for a special ceremony where a priest blesses the animal. The ceremony is held on the first Sunday in Oct. in remembrance of Saint Francis of Assisi’s love for all creatures.

Saint John's Cathedral in Spokane will be blessing animals this morning at 10:30am pets are lining up for the event. pic.twitter.com/9lbysLsBmo — Roger Hatcher (@KREMRoger) October 7, 2018

St. Francis wrote a Canticle of the Creatures, which is an ode to God’s living things.

“All praise to you, Oh Lord, for all these brother and sister creatures,” he said.

