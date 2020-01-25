SPOKANE, Wash. — Editor's note: the above video discusses the facts of the coronavirus and how it is affecting the lives of Chinese citizens.

The Spokane Chinese Association has decided to cancel their Lunar New Year celebratory event due to growing concerns over the Coronavirus reaching the U.S.

The event was scheduled for January 25 from 1 to 6 pm at University High School in Spokane Valley. The celebration was going to include a cultural fair, along with storytelling, Chinese language education, and calligraphy.

The 501c non-profit organization was also scheduled to host the Spokane Chinese Dance Group, which has performed in the area for the past 18 years, along with a segment called "Storytelling of Chinese Immigrants."

Ping Ping, President of the Spokane Chinese Association commented on the cancellation.

"The decision for canceling this event is very difficult for us. Quite many people expressed their concerns about the coronavirus in China, including Chinese Americans and residents from the larger community in Spokane. The board of SCA voted for the last minute decision at 9:30PM last night, then we notified people on social media sites. We believe for the public health purpose it's better to be cautious."

"Just in observance of concerns, we're not particularly concerned about the patient of the virus. We don't know anything about if there is anyone who has been affected by the virus in Spokane."

There has not yet been an announcement as to whether the cultural group is going to reschedule the event. The Spokane Chinese Association serves the purpose of connecting and uniting people with the Chinese heritage in the Greater Spokane region.

