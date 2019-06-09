SPOKANE, Wash. — A new chauffeur service is launching in Spokane and it’s giving those who served in the military a chance to keep their security skills up to date.

Guardian Transportation started in Sandpoint in 2018, but with 10 to 15 rides per day, its owner said he knew it was time to expand to Spokane.

The service hires former military or security workers and requires background checks that look into at least the past 10 years.

Driver Ron Spain served in the military on classified missions and has 17 years of security experience.

He said his main goal is just to get people home safe.

“In any security situation, it’s not reactive. You have to see it coming beforehand,” he said. “It’s not just about you driving drunk, it’s about who you hit or who you harm on the way home. If I can avoid one of those, then I’ve succeeded.”

Each of the company’s vehicles is equipped with interior and exterior cameras, which can provide some extra assurance for parents using the service for child transportation.

“Usually when we pick up a child, we take a picture right when we get there and send the parents a message saying, ‘We’re here,’” said Jenifer Spain, another one of the drivers.

The service starts offering rides on Monday.

Since it is a chauffeur service, it doesn’t have an app. To request a ride and see rates, visit their website.

