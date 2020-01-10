Spokane chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution honors Knezovich

Knezovich was given the National Distinguished Citizen Award for his over 30 years of public service.

SPOKANE, Wash — The Jonas Babcock Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich an award Thursday morning at the Law Enforcement Memorial in Downtown Spokane.

Knezovich was given the National Distinguished Citizen Award for his over 30 years of public service. The award is given to someone who “fulfills the qualities of honor, service, courage, leadership, and patriotism, and has contributed to the defense and security and thereby the freedom, of the community, state, or nation in an exceptional manner.”