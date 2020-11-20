‘There's a lot of tears’ : Local businesses are calling for help from legislators amid new protocols

Part of their frustration stems from laying off employees during the holidays.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Restaurants are restricted from indoor dining at least for the next month.

Based on the financial struggles from COVID-19 alone, some businesses won’t make it into the new year.

“It’s preposterous to think that a restaurant can survive only on takeout and outdoor dining when you live in an area such as the northwest,” shared Josh Wade, owner of Bark, a Rescue Pub.

Reopen Spokane has been vocal about the economic impact business owners would face since the first shutdown earlier this year. The Facebook group has more than 7,000 followers.

Several business owners like Wade are asking local legislators to push for change.

They want a conversation to be held with Governor Jay Inslee about potential harm that comes from closed doors.

“You’re going to see two, three times as many hospitality industry businesses close their doors indefinitely after this particular shutdown.”

Wade believes serving even at 25% indoors could help alleviate some of their stress coming from rent and other bills.

Derek Baziotis owns two restaurants in Cheney and describes the recent set back as devastating.

“So we’re calling on our local leaders to step up and head over there and with Inslee and say look, we’ve got to fight for these guys,” explained Baziotis. “We’ve got to do something.”

Governor Inslee did just announce an effort to help takeout orders.

There’s now a cap on third party delivery fees restricting companies from charging more than 15 percent on orders picked up.

Some, like Baziotis, believe that’s not enough to balance their losses.

“You’re going to have people that (give up). I’m not going to do it anymore, I can’t do it anymore.”