SPOKANE, Wash. — Many Spokane businesses are preparing to emerge from coronavirus-related closures in the coming months, while others are announcing that they will close permanently.

Barbershops, salons and restaurants could partially reopen in Washington as soon as June 1 under Gov. Jay Inslee's reopening plan.

Here is a list of Spokane businesses so far that will not reopen once state leaders ease coronavirus restrictions.

Party Palace

Party Palace in Spokane will close for good once all of the store's inventory is sold.

The Duncan family, who has owned the store for more than three decades, says they were hoping to hang on longer but the business shutdowns related to a statewide stay-at-home order were the "cherry on top to close us for good."

Party Palace is offering curbside pickup during the shutdown. It is easiest to contact the business from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

Tomato Street in River Park Square

Tomato Street said it will permanently close its downtown location to focus on its restaurant in North Spokane.

According to owner Dean Haynes, the decision comes due to the "uncertainties in the future due to the COVID-19 virus." The restaurant was located in the River Park Square mall.

The North Spokane location will remain open along with the Coeur d'Alene restaurant, Haynes said.

Haynes' full statement reads:

"With all the uncertainties in the future due to the COVID-19 virus, we have, with much thought, decided to permanently close our River Park Square Tomato Street Restaurant and to focus our attention on our North Division Tomato Street. Many thanks to everyone who has supported our family at our downtown location. We will certainly miss you, but do look forward to seeing you up North. Likewise, our partner store in Coeur d'Alene is alive and well."

Rocky Rococo Pizza

Rocky Rococo Pizza, located downtown on Main Street, is closed after 35 years in business.

The location temporarily closed in early April as Washington state's stay-home order shuttered restaurants and other businesses.

Franchise owner Lee Gibbon said in the statement that the "challenges of operating a businesses are never ending," but did not provide an additional explanation for the sudden closure.

Kootenai Heart Clinics closes Spokane locations

Kootenai Heart Clinics will close its Spokane locations by August 31.

It will be maintaining services in Idaho in a move to reduce significant operational losses at its Spokane locations. The closure will affect all three cardiology offices in Spokane and outreach offices in Washington.

“This was a difficult decision,” said Jon Ness, CEO of Kootenai Health, which has owned Kootenai Heart Clinics since 2012. “Kootenai Heart Clinics is one of the largest and most respected cardiology practices in the Northwest due to its outstanding cardiologists and exceptional staff. Given our current practice model, however, we were unable to overcome the financial challenges. I fully anticipate these providers will continue to practice in the community under a different business model.”

Patients of any physicians affected by the move will be able to transition their care to their physician’s new practice or to a different physician accepting new patients. Patients receiving care at any of the Idaho locations will be unaffected by the change.

Child care centers close

Dozens of child care facilities have shut down in Spokane County due to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to Childcare Aware Washington, a statewide childcare nonprofit, 94 centers in Spokane County have closed and 78 remain open.

A state document obtained by KREM 2 shows at least 63 specific child care facilities out of 166 in the county are closed. With closures happening more frequently during the financial crisis caused by the coronavirus shutdown, this list may be updated again soon.

