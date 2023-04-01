Business leaders call for city council to address public drug use in Spokane

A coalition of businesses is calling on the Spokane City Council to address the increasing use of illegal drugs in public spaces throughout the community.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A coalition of business organizations representing employers, small businesses, nonprofits and residents of Spokane sent a letter to the Council President and Members of Spokane City Council Friday, April 28, urging them to adopt the "Safe Open Spaces" ordinance to address the increasing impact of illegal drugs on the community.

The coalition, which includes Downtown Spokane Partnership, Greater Spokane Incorporated, Visit Spokane and Washington Hospitality Association, stressed the need for a reasonable and balanced policy that establishes a gross misdemeanor penalty for drug use and results in the confiscation of illegal substances and paraphernalia.

According to Emilie Cameron, President & CEO of the Downtown Spokane Partnership, "drug possession and use in public creates health hazards and is dangerous, for both the person using and people that may come in contact with them." She added that similar policies had been adopted in other cities across Washington, and it's imperative for Spokane to address the increasing impacts of open drug use in public spaces.

The coalition's letter cited the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s annual report, which showed that deaths caused by fentanyl increased by over 285 percent in 2021 from 2020. The letter also noted that open drug use in public spaces exposes families, visitors, workers, and others who use these places to unsafe and hazardous conditions, as well as predatory crimes to finance drug purchases.

The letter also highlighted that the Legislature has yet to agree to reconvene in a special session to address unsafe and unsanitary conditions in public spaces across the state.

The Spokane City Council is set to discuss proposed controlled substances ordinances at their Monday, May 1, meeting. You can watch a live stream of their meeting on the CityCable5 feed.

