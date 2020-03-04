SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane family that celebrated their 3-year-old daughter's birthday last week by asking people to drive-by while honking have now welcomed another daughter.

The day after her birthday, June Geense's mother gave birth to a baby girl named Kasey. The Geense's wanted to share the news following the outpour of support during June's birthday.

Three-year-old June celebrated her birthday on Thursday in a unique way. She and her parents painted a sign asking people to honk their car horn as they drove by.

Plenty of well wishers took her up on that and showed June and her parents some birthday love. Cars, trucks, and even a semi truck were glad to help June celebrate her birthday on the South Hill.

June's dad says he got the idea from a news program earlier in the week. Since Washingtonians are in a stay-home order amid the coronavirus outbreak, June's parents decided that this would be a good way to share her birthday with the community.

Birthday girl June and family had a great time. She is a big fan of the movie Frozen, so her parents got her a Frozen ice cream cake.

