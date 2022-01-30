Spokane Bins brings return resale shopping trend to the Inland Northwest

Spokane Bins opens Saturday and offers the community a unique opportunity to dig through returned items and purchase at discounted prices.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new, return resale store is opening in Spokane on Saturday, Feb. 5.

Spokane Bins Co-owner, Michelle Miller, said she and her team wanted to be the first to bring this social shopping trend to the Inland Northwest.

“If you look online and go on YouTube, there are a ton of these stores on the eastern side of the country," Miller said. "And as far as our understanding goes we’re the only one people to do this in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, and so I think that’s what’s so exciting about bringing it here is we’re the only ones who are going to be doing this in this area.”

The store will feature returned merchandise from the largest online retailer in the world.

Retailers sell the products to liquidators who then sell those products in bulk to stores like Spokane Bins.

Opening day, products will be sold for $12. The next day, prices will drop to $8 and then Monday, the business's last day of operation for the week, prices will drop to $4.

Then, the store reopens Friday with a full restock of new inventory.

"We'll have a four day cycle, opening Friday and closing Monday, with $12 to $1 days."

As of right now, there isn't an exact determination for what will happen to products after $1 days, but Miller said they could be sold for as cheap as $0.50 during flash sales.

Products range from pet care, beauty supplies, children's toys and electronics.

The store will also have a separate section for larger items like furniture and kitchen appliances that will be individually priced, but be no more than $50.

Miller said the appeal of this shopping trend is being able to find items that are worth more than what you pay for. She said one of the big ticket items out for sale is a hair dryer that originally costs over $200.

"That's the treasure hunt aspect for people," Miller said. "We have an opportunity to offer super, super, super expensive items for super, super, super cheap prices."