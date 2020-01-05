Editor's note: Above video is a previous report on Spokane Co. Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich denouncing state Rep. Matt Shea's calls for protest

SPOKANE, Wash. — Despite a statewide stay-home order banning large gatherings, authorities in the Spokane area say they do not plan to cite those who choose to attend protests planned for Friday.

“When you start talking about citing people for protests, you start getting deep into constitutional issues," Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said during a media briefing on Thursday.

Spokane Valley Rep. Matt Shea is just one resident of Spokane County who has posted on social media about a "Freedom is the Cure" rally planned for Friday afternoon in Spokane.

Shea, along with gubernatorial candidate and anti-tax activist Tim Eyman, recently attended protests against the stay-home order last week at Spokane City Hall and Franklin Park.

At one rally, both and Eyman spoke about all workers being essential and the state reopening.

"We’re open for business and our strength is when we get back together, unified as the president has told us to do, when we open up America, and we are strong again," Shea told KREM .

RELATED: 'We're open for business': Protesters, including Rep. Matt Shea, gather outside Spokane City Hall

Knezovich added on Thursday that he does not know of anyone who has been cited or arrested for violating the stay-home order since it was issued in March.

“There’s no way that I am going to start filling those jails with business people that are just simply trying to do what it takes to save their families, to save their livelihoods," he said.

At protests on Friday, some sheriffs in Washington state have decided that they will do their best to "help people express their constitutional rights," Knezovich said.

Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl echoed Knezovich's thoughts, saying that protesters have been peaceful so far.

“We also know that some of the comments that we’ve heard…are very controversial. And what our goal is, specifically in how it relates to tomorrow [Friday], is we want to make sure people are able to express those opinions safely," Meidl said.

Spokane police officers will have a presence at protests on Friday to ensure that people can express their First Amendment rights peacefully and safely, Meidl said.

Knezovich did, however, emphasize the seriousness of coronavirus, which has killed 20 people in Spokane County and 60,000 nationwide so far.

“The folks who are going to attend this – I hope your understand one thing: this virus is very contagious. I would not want to be the person who showed up at this protest and went home and infected my family," Knezovich said.

“There is a risk here and I want you to understand that risk, but we’re not going to interfere with constitutional rights in that arena," he added later.

Knezovich also criticized state representatives who have advocated for protests, asking why they have not called for a special session of the Legislature regarding the stay-home order.

"...One of them claims to be a constitutional attorney. Why have you not filed for an injunction with the courts to stop this order?" he added. "All of that is within the framework of which you claim to support, and that is the Constitution of the state of Washington and the constitution of the United States.”

RELATED: 'He's brought nothing to this table': Spokane Co. Sheriff responds to Rep. Shea’s calls for protest

Knezovich said he and county leaders will be on the steps of the Spokane County Courthouse to answer any questions from demonstrators on Friday.

Local leaders, including Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward, also urged those who attend protests to do so respectfully and peacefully.

“We want to hear these concerns. We want to hear from you. We want you to know we are working," said Millwood Mayor Kevin Freeman.

“Please making your feelings known, but please do it safely, please do it peacefully, please do it without causing further fear in the community," he added.

Spokane County Commissioner Al French said local leaders encourage people to express their opinions, but added that they should do so safely and avoid putting others at risk.