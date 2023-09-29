City of Spokane asks SCOTUS to review camping ban ruling

Spokane has joined more than 12 other cities asking SCOTUS to overturn a ruling that blocks a city’s camping ban if they don’t have enough shelter beds in the area.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane has joined a petition asking the United States Supreme Court to review a ruling that makes it harder for the cities to enforce camping bans.

Spokane is joining the petition filed by more than a dozen cities as well as counties, including Seattle and Tacoma. They are asking SCOTUS to review two cases that restricted and directed how communities approach homelessness.

Spokane City Attorney Lynden Smith filed the court brief asking the high court to overturn a ruling that blocks a city’s camping ban if the city does not have enough shelter beds for every homeless person in the area.

Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward is expected to address the petition in a press conference that will be held at noon on Friday.

