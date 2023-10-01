Spokane artist, Indigenous activist recovering after shooting in New Mexico over controversial statue

Jacob Johns was shot while attending a protest in New Mexico over a controversial Spanish conquistador statue.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A Spokane artist renowned for his murals and portraits is in stable condition following a shooting incident in New Mexico.

Jacob Johns, a 39-year-old artist and activist in the Spokane area, was shot in New Mexico on Thursday while protesting the reinstallation of a controversial statue honoring a Spanish conquistador.

A close friend of Johns, Jamie Absalonson, expressed her shock upon hearing about the shooting but noted it wasn't surprising given Johns's inclination to place himself in front of elders, children or women to protect them.

"I'm not surprised that he would put himself in front of elders, children or women to protect them," said Absalonson. "That is completely in character for Jacob."

Johns had recently finished a mural on Howard Street focusing on Indigenous voting rights. He has also painted a portrait of Sandy Williams for her memorial. Johns is widely recognized as a longtime advocate for peace and justice.

"Jacob has been a true gift to the people in the Spokane area, particularly on issues related to indigenous rights and non-violence," said Rusty Nelson, Spokane Veterans for Peace President.

Johns's influence extends beyond Spokane.

"He is one of the UN peace ambassadors for climate," Abalonson stated. "And he has traveled all over the world engaging with different Indigenous cultures."

The shooting occurred during a protest over a controversial statue, where a fight broke out involving a 23-year-old man identified as Ryan Martinez.

According to the Rio Arriba County Sheriff's Office in New Mexico, Martinez drew a handgun and shot Johns in the chest during the altercation.

New Mexico State Police later apprehended Martinez after he attempted to flee the scene. Johns was airlifted to a nearby hospital and emerged from his initial surgery today in stable condition.

Martinez is now facing attempted murder charges for the shooting.

Following the incident, Johns's family established a GoFundMe page. It has already raised over $100,000 for Johns recovery efforts.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

Apple TV: Search "Spokane News from KREM" in the Apple store or follow this link.