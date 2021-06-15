Spokane Arena mass vaccination site closing Thursday

The mass vaccination site has provided 75,592 vaccinations since opening in January.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The mass COVID-19 vaccination site at the Spokane Arena will close on June 17, a spokesperson for The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) said on Tuesday.

The DOH is transitioning the state-led mass vaccination efforts from stationary sites to mobile vaccination clinics. This is causing the last state mass vaccination site located at Spokane Arena to close.

Since opening in January, the site has provided 75,592 vaccinations as of Tuesday.

Previously, mass vaccination sites at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Ridgefield and the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick closed on May 28.

The spokesperson said that because vaccine supply has caught up with demand, getting vaccinated is easier than ever. In areas where mass vaccination sites are closing, multiple vaccine providers can be found nearby.

This new phase of vaccine distribution is aimed at helping to reach people who have experienced barriers to vaccine access while helping to distribute life-saving shots more equitably and conveniently in Washington.

These mobile vaccination sites will include counties where there are higher gaps for race and ethnicity vaccine administration data, communities with recent outbreaks or increased cased and hospitalizations and those with lower vaccination rates.

Currently, the Spokane Arena mass vaccination site is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday.