SPOKANE, Wash. — The general consensus among clubs is that some type of golf is better than no golf. While they’ll have to follow several demands from the state government, it’s a step toward getting people back on the course.

“I think that what’s happened is that we’ve been starved out for so long now that I think we’re just grateful to be able to get outside,” said Manito Pro Director Gordon Corder.

Manito Golf and Country Club is one of the courses already prepping for May 5. In total, there are 18 different steps that are in place for operations to continue.

“And we always obviously have to socially distance even on the course,” Jay Inslee in his Monday press conference. “So you can only play golf with one person from outside of your household and we still need to socially distance.”

The only exception to this rule is that a group of four people can play if they are all in the same immediate family.

One of the first things listed under the guidelines is to maintain a log of all customers that use the course. Keeping track of who comes and goes will be more simple for private clubs like Manito.

“It makes us a lot easier and uniquely positioned to be able to follow those guidelines,” Gordon said. “I think it’s a lot easier for us than it’s going to be for some of the guys at other courses.”

RELATED: Some fishing, golfing, hiking, hunting can resume May 5 in Washington state

That process may prove more difficult for county and city Courses because they are open to the general public.

Doug Chase, Director of Spokane County Courses, said he and some of the other club pros spent the majority of Tuesday coming up with a plan on how to abide by the new guidelines.

In Idaho, there's a completely different set of rules. Courses there have been open for the majority of the outbreak with protocols in place.

Dave Vaughn is the Golf Pro with the Circling Raven course in Coeur d’Alene. He explained that many golfers were traveling to Idaho while restrictions in Washington have been in place.

“But obviously with the courses in Washington, a lot of that traffic kind of flowed over this direction," he said.

Some of the rules they have in place are similar to the new ones in Washington. Cups have been raised, flags and pins have to remain in the cup, and bunker rakes have been removed.

“It’s definitely a lot different than normal years,” Vaughn said.

RELATED: Spokane small businesses prepare for the reopening of some outdoor recreation