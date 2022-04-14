Fire causes significant damage to Spokane apartment complex

Firefighters evacuated a Spokane apartment complex on Thursday morning after a fire started on the second floor.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash — A fire at an apartment complex on Spokane’s lower South Hill caused significant damage on Thursday morning. The Red Cross said seven people have been displaced by the fire.

Spokane firefighters were called to the apartment complex at 1823 West 7th Avenue around 9:50 a.m. for reports of an odor. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they noticed smoke coming from the apartment building.

Firefighters found flames on the second floor of the apartment building. Firefighters evacuated all seven units while they attacked the fire.

No one was hurt in the fire but firefighters said there is significant damage to the apartment building.

Firefighters said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Spokane firefighters evacuated an apartment complex at the 1800 block of W 7th street. According to Battalion Chief Ryan Reding there is significant damage to the building but no injuries. #KREM2News #SpokaneFireDepartment pic.twitter.com/KdoNGHaoRj — Maleeha Kamal KREM 2 News (@MaleehaReports) April 14, 2022