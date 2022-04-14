Fire causes significant damage to Spokane apartment complex

SPOKANE, Wash — A fire at an apartment complex on Spokane’s lower South Hill caused significant damage on Thursday morning. The Red Cross said seven people have been displaced by the fire.
Spokane firefighters were called to the apartment complex at 1823 West 7th Avenue around 9:50 a.m. for reports of an odor. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they noticed smoke coming from the apartment building.
Firefighters found flames on the second floor of the apartment building. Firefighters evacuated all seven units while they attacked the fire.
No one was hurt in the fire but firefighters said there is significant damage to the apartment building.
Firefighters said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.