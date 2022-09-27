Firefighters respond to early morning apartment fire near downtown Spokane

The fire started near Maple Street and 6th Avenue on Tuesday morning.

SPOKANE, Wash. — An overnight apartment fire forced road closures near downtown Spokane early Tuesday morning. The fire started inside an apartment near South Maple Street and West 6th Avenue.

As of 6:00 a.m., the fire was out, although some smoke still lingered in the immediate area.

Maple Street was also closed between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue while firefighters worked to contain the fire. The roads have since reopened.

The fire started inside a house that had been converted into several apartment units. One of the neighbors told KREM 2 he was woken up by firefighters.

“They thought maybe the fire was in my house, so they broke through my door, and then, they we’re like, ‘you got to get out. You got to get out," Greg Garrett said. "Grabbed my cat as I was trying to get out, the cat’s going crazy in my arms. As I was leaving my apartment, I could see into his apartment and it was just covered in fire.”

Firefighters say the fire was contained in one apartment. We don’t yet know the cause of the fire.

