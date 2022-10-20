Spokane holds annual Access Spokane Job and Resource Fair

Spokane holds job fair in celebration of National Disability Employment Awareness Month. Over 70 employers were present.

SPOKANE, Wash. — One of Spokane's largest job fairs returned to the Centennial Hotel today.

The Access Spokane Job and Resource Fair had over 70 companies hiring.

Over 150 people signed up to attend the event. The annual career fair is held every October to celebrate National Disability Employment Awareness month.

This is the 7th annual Access Spokane Job and Resource Fair.

"They seem to be pretty busy. They might hire few people," said Jacqueline Walker, who was looking for a job. "We're just here to run their jobs. Who knows, we might get a job."

Employers hope that Spokane hosts more job fairs like the one today.

"This community deserves to have all of its avenues it can possibly go down left open for them. So, it's very important to us as a company as well as everyone attending to show them there's plenty of opportunity," said David Kittrell, an HR generalist for Securitas.

The event is put on by Work Source Spokane, an organization that helps pair jobs with job candidates throughout the city.

"It's always a successful event. Employers in our community are always eager and engaging to participate in our event and to fill their open positions, as well as resource providers," said Lori Veitenheinar, who works with Work Source Spokane.

The career fair also had career services representatives. They help job searchers with their resumes and where to look for jobs.

Ryan Scott, a service specialist for the blind, said, "If we can be a part of this career fair, and our faces are out there, we never know who might be blind or visually impaired that could come walk in through the doors."

Work Source Spokane says they've had one of their best turnouts with no pandemic restrictions this year. This in-person career fair is only for today but work source told me they hold smaller in-person and virtual job fairs every month.

