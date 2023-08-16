L&I fines Spokane Amazon fulfillment center for ‘knowingly putting workers at risk of injury’

The fulfillment center in Spokane employs 2,400 workers and there have been more than 400 workers’ comp claims for Work Related Musculoskeletal Disorder claims.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Amazon’s fulfillment center near the Spokane International Airport was fined $85,000 by the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries for, “knowingly putting workers at risk of injury at its fulfillment center in Spokane.”

The fulfillment center in Spokane employs 2,400 workers and there have been more than 400 workers’ compensation claims for the type of injury known as Work Related Musculoskeletal Disorders. The fulfillment center has the highest injury rates for all Amazon fulfillment centers in the state.

According to the CDC, Work-Related Musculoskeletal Disorders are injuries or disorders of the muscles, nerves, tendons, joints, cartilage, and spinal discs. The CDC also says the disorders are conditions in which the work environment and performance of work contribute significantly to the condition and/or the condition is made worse or persists longer due to work conditions.

A Washington State Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) inspection of the e-commerce company found that Amazon requires workers to execute repetitive motions, lifting, and other physical work at such a fast pace that it puts workers at risk for developing Work-Related Musculoskeletal Disorders.

In addition to the ergonomic violations, the facility near the airport was also cited for three serious and one general violation for noise levels that were too high when workers are not wearing appropriate hearing protection.

According to a release, because L&I has cited Amazon for similar violations at three other Washington locations, the company was aware of the hazards. That’s why the most recent violation is considered willful and carries a higher penalty.

“Perhaps more than any other company, Amazon has the means and the know-how to invest in solutions that keep their workers safe,” said Craig Blackwood, assistant director for L&I’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health.

Amazon has 15 business days to appeal the citation and has active appeals in the three previous Washington cases. Fines paid as a result of a citation go into the workers’ compensation supplemental pension fund, helping workers and families of those who have died on the job.

