Spokane airport looking to hire new TSA screening officers

TSA is rolling out new hiring practices and incentives at Spokane International Airport as the travel season heats up.

SPOKANE, Wash. — In anticipation of high travel rates this summer and fall, the Transportation and Security Administration (TSA) is launching a new hiring initiative to meet the influx of travelers coming through the Spokane International Airport.

The hiring package includes a salary starting at $16.90 an hour. Newly hired Transportation Security Officers (TSO) will also receive a $2,500 signing bonus, and another $2,500 after one year of service with TSA, for a total $5,000.

“TSA offers a competitive compensation package, outstanding benefits, flexible work schedules and the ability to pursue a meaningful career while protecting the nation’s transportation system.” TSA Federal Security Director for Washington Greg Hawko said in a statement.

Hiring incentives include paid training, annual and sick leave, comprehensive healthcare plans, 401k retirement plans and eligibility for up to $5,000 in college tuition reimbursement. Full-time and part-time positions are available, and after six months, TSOs are eligible for pay increases.

Visit the Transportation and Security Administration website for more information.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.