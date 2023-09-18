Spokane International Airport receives Fallen Hero Cart from Alaska Airlines

The cart will be used as a way to honor fallen military members while they're transported at the airport.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Airport received a one-of-a-kind cart that will be used to transport the remains of fallen military members.

Alaska Airlines handed off the Fallen Hero Cart in a ceremony at the Horizon Air Hangar at the airport.

The Fallen Heroes Cart will be used to carry the remains of fallen military members. It'll be available to all airlines at the airport.

“The Spokane-Coeur d’Alene Region is home to Fairchild Air Force Base, as well as a number of reserve and national guard facilities that are key to our national defense," said Spokane International Airport Chief Executive Officer Larry Krauter. "I am most grateful to receive the Fallen Hero Cart on behalf of the entire airport community. It is a special resource to further honor those veterans when they return home to their final resting place."

It's the fifteenth cart made by the airline's maintenance employees.

According to Alaska Airlines, the cart is designed with GEG in mind. It features a plaque that shows Spokane's skyline, as well as the Washington state flag. It also has plaques on the outside to represent the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard and Space Force.

Alaska Airlines said they developed the Fallen Hero Carts as part of the Fallen Soldier Program to make sure military protocols are followed while transporting a fallen soldier.

“We are honored to bring this cart to Spokane,” said Brian Bowden, founder of the Alaska Airlines Fallen Soldier Program.

