Richard Thomas is looking forward to getting paid for the first time in weeks.

"It's gonna be huge," said Thomas. "I mean, it's gonna be nice."

Thomas is the president of the union at the Spokane air traffic control tower. He and his fellow air traffic controllers are expecting to see some of their back pay in a few days. They had been working without pay throughout the 35-day shutdown.

"Started off not too bad, because we've had shutdowns before. I think it really got worse when that first paycheck didn't show up or had zeroes on it," said Thomas. "Each one of those gets a little worse."

Thomas says the Spokane airport didn't see an increase in sick-outs during the shutdown. Instead, local controllers grinded it out.

"We expect to get paid for what we're doing, and we do a great job at it," he said. "But still everybody came in and kind of hung together. Just dug in and did our job."

But, they did organize. The union, NATCA, passed out informational leaflets earlier this week, encouraging people to ask their representatives to end the conflict.

"It shouldn't come to this," Thomas said. "We really should be funded in a way where we're not this political pawn in this crazy game of chicken."

And now, that conflict is finally over. Or at least, it's suspended for three weeks.

And while Thomas is grateful that the government has re-opened, he's also nervous about what happens when the three weeks are up.

"Of course I am, yeah. We're good for three weeks until the 15th. We're looking for hopefully some kind of bipartisan agreement to keep us funded beyond that. I mean it's better than nothing but it's still not a solution," he said.

Thomas says financial insecurity is an unfair layer of stress to give air traffic controllers and other federal employees.

"This is a pretty stressful job at times anyways," he said. "And then you're worried about how you're gonna make your mortgage, your car payments, and all that."

But, he believes staying organized and active is one way he and his colleagues can fight back.

"[It's] more important than ever," Thomas said. "Especially in this political environment, where I think we really need to stay together."