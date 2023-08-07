Spirit Lake to revise budget to prioritize police

On Tuesday, the total police budget could be presented to residents at $792,000, the same number it was this year including facilities and wages.

SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — The Spirit Lake City Council prioritized funding for a fully staffed police station during a budget workshop last week.

The city's budget for the next fiscal year will not include cost of living adjustments or raises for city staff.

“I think we’re in agreement,” said city council member Kenny Gross. “We want to freeze all of the proposed wage increases.”

The intention of the council is not to raise taxes to fund the budget, but the city is considering increasing the budget by the maximum allowable increase of 3%. With the increase, the city's revenue from property taxes could increase from $591,348 to $613,350, for the total proposed budget of around $5.8 million.

To read more of this article, please visit our content partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

