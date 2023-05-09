Spirit Lake police chief Dennis Sanchez resigns

"We are sad to see him leave, we wish him the best in his future endeavors and continued success in his law enforcement career," Britteny Koontz said.

SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — Spirit Lake is looking for a new police chief.

Dennis Sanchez, who had been the city chief of police for more than five years, recently resigned.

"We are sad to see him leave, we wish him the best in his future endeavors and continued success in his law enforcement career," wrote Britteny Koontz, administrative supervisor/public information officer with the police department, in an email to The Press

The City Council is scheduled to consider an ordinance at tonight's meeting "establishing that the chief of police is an appointed city officer position subject to the council approval; proving that such position reports to the mayor."

Also tonight, Mayor Jeremy Cowperthwaite is scheduled to give an update on the status of the police department.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 6042 W. Maine St.

