Spokane police seeking assistance in finding missing vulnerable 82-year-old man

SPD says Cleatis Pedigo was last seen around 6 p.m. on Nov. 1 while leaving his residence on W. Winston Drive in a silver 2006 Dodge Dakota

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is seeking public help in locating a missing 82-year-old man.

SPD says Cleatis Pedigo was last seen around 6 p.m. on Nov. 1, 2022 when he left his residence in the 4300 block of W Winston Drive in a silver 2006 Dodge Dakota. The license plate number is B86323G.

Police say Cleatis is not supposed to be driving due to medical issues. He was last seen wearing a plaid brown or purple button-up shirt, suspenders, blue jeans and red slip-on shoes. Cleatis also carries a green cane.

The picture below shows a truck similar to the one Cleatis is driving:

Anyone with information on Cleatis's whereabouts is encouraged to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference case #2022-20195954.

